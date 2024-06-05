Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Qlik announces Qlik talend cloud and Qlik answers, eliminating barriers to enterprise AI adoption

Qlik announces Qlik talend cloud and Qlik answers, eliminating barriers to enterprise AI adoption

News
By Express Computer
0 1

Qlik unveiled Qlik Talend Cloud and Qlik Answers at its flagship annual event, Qlik Connect. These new solutions will accelerate enterprise AI adoption, with Qlik Talend Cloud delivering no-code to pro-code, AI-augmented data integration capabilities, and Qlik Answers offering AI-generated answers with full explainability from unstructured data. Together, they represent Qlik’s commitment to providing comprehensive, end-to-end solutions to leverage AI technology for competitive advantage.

Qlik Talend Cloud provides comprehensive data integration with extensive quality and governance capabilities, crucial for maintaining data integrity in AI operations. Built on Qlik Cloud Infrastructure, it ensures seamless integration for Qlik Analytics customers. Qlik Answers offers an efficient pathway to leverage unstructured data, incorporated into workflows the Qlik users are accustomed to.

“Qlik is accelerating AI’s business value with the launch of Qlik Talend Cloud and Qlik Answers,” said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik. “These innovations position us to meet market opportunity for end-to-end, technology-agnostic AI solutions. Thanks to our well-placed investments, extensive R&D, and deep partnerships, we provide a seamless, scalable path for enterprises to adopt AI, backed by Qlik’s incredible customer success track record.”

These new solutions, available this summer, include:

Qlik talend cloud: A comprehensive, integrated platform evolving from Qlik’s 2023 acquisition of Talend, introducing new capabilities such as data products for faster, quality-assured data curation and a dynamic data marketplace to enhance the delivery of domain-specific data across the organisation. It offers modern data engineering tools with a spectrum of powerful transformation capabilities from no-code to pro-code options, creating trusted AI-ready data for complex AI projects. The platform’s unified packaging and pricing ensure affordability, while its Qlik Talend Trust Score for AI uniquely assesses data health, setting a new standard in AI readiness. The solution incorporates Stitch’s SaaS data connectivity, enhancing its ability to handle diverse data sources efficiently.

Qlik answers: An out-of-the-box, generative AI-powered knowledge assistant that transforms how businesses access and utilize unstructured data. It delivers reliable, personalised answers from companies’ private, curated sources such as knowledge libraries and document repositories, ensuring instant, relevant insights. Fully plug-and-play and self-service integrate seamlessly into existing systems, enabling workers to make informed decisions in real-time. With full explainability, users know the origin of answers, maintaining trust and transparency. Qlik Answers offers best-in-class security and governance, making it a complete, easy-to-deploy solution for leveraging unstructured data to drive improved business performance.

“As a long-standing customer, we’ve consistently relied on Qlik to enhance our data-driven business outcomes,” said Susan Dean, Business Technology Director at Takeuchi. “We are excited to explore how Qlik Talend Cloud and Qlik Answers might further support our AI journey, offering new levels of data integration and unstructured data insight that are crucial for staying competitive in today’s market.”

“Qlik’s latest offerings, Qlik Talend Cloud and Qlik Answers, are set to transform enterprise AI adoption,” notes Mike Leone, Principal Analyst, Data Analytics & AI at Enterprise Strategy Group. “These solutions show how Qlik is prioritizing AI by not only understanding market needs but integrating cutting-edge AI to enhance data trust and manageability for their customers. These robust, adaptable platforms are enabling Qlik to be well-positioned to drive the next wave of enterprise innovation.”

“In the age of AI, the most valuable commodities are computing power and data,” said Nina Schick, who advises world leaders, academics, and policymakers on AI best practices. “Every country and company should have its own ‘sovereign AI.’ To achieve this, AI infrastructure must be built and data must be refined and codified. As a member of Qlik’s AI Council – this is exactly what we are helping companies do.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image