Play SAFe and win at digital transformation

By: Rohit Sharma, Vice President, upGrad

As the global economy continues to evolve at breakneck speed, businesses find themselves at critical crossroad. The digital revolution, once a distant concept, is now an omnipresent force reshaping industry, consumer behaviors, and the very fabric of our society.

Despite the clear imperative for change, many organisations find themselves paralysed by the complexity of digital transformation. The path forward is often unclear, fraught with potential pitfalls and the risk of disruption. Legacy systems, entrenched cultures, and the sheer pace of technological change create a perfect storm of obstacles.

Having worked closely with businesses undergoing significant transformation, I’ve witnessed this transformation paradox firsthand: the need for change is evident, yet the means to achieve it remain elusive. It’s in this context that frameworks like the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) have emerged as a critical enabler, offering a clear roadmap to help organisations overcome these challenges, and accelerate their transformation journeys.

Why Structure Matters more than Technology

While technology plays a crucial role, the success of digital initiatives often hinges on organisational structure and alignment. Many companies find themselves grappling with misalignment, wasted resources, and stalled progress due to a lack of cohesive framework.

The recent emergence of Generative AI has further accelerated the pace of change, revolutionising information assimilation, organisation, and migration from legacy to modern systems. This rapid shift highlights a crucial lesson: disruptive technologies will continue to emerge. As a result, organisational agility is becoming all the more critical than the technologies themselves.

SAFe creates a comprehensive structure that keeps teams aligned from strategy to execution by combining Agile, Lean, and DevOps principles. By implementing Lean Portfolio Management, organisations can ensure that every team’s efforts are connected to the company’s broader goals. This alignment is crucial for driving transformation at scale, reducing bottlenecks, and improving cross-team collaboration. Moreover, it provides the flexibility needed to adapt to rapid technological shifts, like those brought about by Generative AI, without losing sight of overall strategic objectives.

Agility as a Strategic Capability

Agility no longer remains an optional capability, rather a strategic one that must be embedded in the very DNA of the business. Agility requires more than just reacting to new trends; it demands a proactive mindset that prepares teams and leadership to handle ongoing change as a constant.

Successful digital transformation isn’t solely about technology adoption—it’s about fostering a culture of continuous improvement. This mindset enables organisations to adapt swiftly without destabilising their operations, a critical factor in industries experiencing rapid disruption.

In highly regulated and rapidly evolving sectors such as financial services and healthcare, where the ability to adapt quickly while maintaining strategic focus is crucial, SAFe has emerged as a game-changerl in these industries, enabling organisations to navigate complex challenges effectively.

SAFe in Action

According to the 17th Annual State of Agile Report, SAFe is the most widely adopted Agile framework, with a 53% market share. This dominance is no accident; organisations implementing SAFe in their digital transformation strategies report several benefits:

Faster Time-to-Market : 70% of organisations using SAFe report faster product deliveries. SAFe’s iterative approach ensures that new products and features are delivered to customers more quickly, creating a competitive advantage.

: 70% of organisations using SAFe report faster product deliveries. SAFe’s iterative approach ensures that new products and features are delivered to customers more quickly, creating a competitive advantage. Improved Cross-Functional Collaboration : Businesses report up to a 30% improvement in cross-team alignment.

: Businesses report up to a 30% improvement in cross-team alignment. Higher ROI from Digital Initiatives: On average, businesses applying SAFe principles report a 25% increase in ROI from digital initiatives.

2025 and Beyond

Looking ahead, the pace of digital disruption shows no signs of slowing down. From artificial intelligence to machine learning and beyond, businesses will need to remain proactive in the face of technological advancements. The question isn’t whether your business will face disruption – it’s whether you’ll be prepared for it.

SAFe, from my vantage point, is more than just a framework. It’s an ally that equips businesses to anticipate change, manage complexity, and continue innovating – even when the landscape shifts unexpectedly. As organisations navigate the complexities of digital transformation, the adoption of frameworks like SAFe is becoming increasingly crucial to build sustainability, scalability and staying competitive in the digitised world.