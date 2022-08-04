Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Poly launches its first virtual demonstration studio in India 

Poly launches its first virtual demonstration studio in India 

News
By Express Computer
0 11

Poly launched its virtual demonstration studio in Gurugram. The virtual demonstration studio will allow customers a first-hand experience of Poly’s pro-grade audio and video technology that aligns with today’s prevalent hybrid workstyle personas. Poly has established a similar studio in Texas, United States. It is the first virtual demonstration studio the company is opening in India that will also cater to customers located throughout APAC. 

When it comes to having a hybrid workforce, it has become increasingly evident that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Poly has researched six distinct personas within the majority of businesses, representing approximately 92% of employees within a typical enterprise, each with different character traits. By identifying the attributes, pain points, and communication preferences associated with each persona, businesses are better equipped to match workstyles and employee behaviours to devices and technologies, thereby increasing organisational productivity.   

Elaborating on the launch of the studio, Ankur Goel, Managing Director for Poly India & SAARC, said, “Two out of three customers in India choose to have virtual briefings over physical briefings to experience Poly’s technologies. Moreover, 70% of the virtual demonstration requests we have received in the past two years in APAC have been from India. Given these factors, India became the ideal destination to launch our first virtual demonstration studio in APAC.”   

Ankur added, ” Our recent ‘Recruit, Retain and Grow’ study revealed that over 74% of Indian employers believe that hybrid working is the future. In a hybrid work setup, it is important that every employee has a similar work experience and feels heard and noticed, no matter their work location. As a result, our customers are currently focusing on matching different workstyles and employee behaviours to the right collaboration technologies to power successful hybrid workspaces. At Poly, we would like to cater to the transitioning work culture and offer solutions that make hybrid work a lasting success for the future.” 

The newly launched studio will showcase to customers how they can outfit their diverse workforce with customised collaboration tools and enable them to provide an equal hybrid work experience for their workforce, whether their employees are working from home, from the office, or from a mobile workspace.

Jennifer Adams, Senior Sales Experience and Enablement Director at Poly said, “There has been a huge behaviour shift across workstyles since the pandemic with more employees gravitating towards a hybrid work setup. Therefore, it has become crucial for customers to understand these different personas and outfit them with the right technologies if they are serious about retaining talent. Our virtual demonstration studio will enable customers to experience the different collaborative solutions and allow us to provide tailor-made solutions that will suit the needs of each organisation.” 

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image