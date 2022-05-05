Express Computer


Poly launches its official eTail store in India   

Poly has officially launched its Polyc in India, on e-commerce platform Amazon.in.

As workers and employers in India continue to adapt to a long-term hybrid work model, organizations now more than ever need to deliver a collaborative environment to connect people, spaces, and technology to not just allow for seamless communication both in the office and beyond, but also to deliver a more seamless and equitable work and meeting experiences, wherever business happens.

“We are thrilled to expand the availability of Poly’s portfolio of beautifully designed and engineered audio and video products for the hybrid workforce of both today and tomorrow,” said Charlie Harb, Director, APAC Consumer eTail, Poly. “We want to solve the dilemma of working from anywhere, and to create equity between those in the room and those who aren’t, by providing our customers the professional grade gear they need to see and be seen, hear and be heard clearly no matter where they are.”

The new Poly online store will enable consumers’ easy access to an extensive selection of Poly’s professional grade unified communications and collaborations solutions, including the Voyager family of wireless headsets, the Blackwire family of wired USB headsets, the Studio P family of personal video bars and web cameras, as well as the Sync family of USB/Bluetooth speakerphones, which also includes the new Sync 10 all-in-one USB speakerphone for home offices.

