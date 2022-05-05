Curtain Raiser: BFSI Technology Conclave 2022

BFSI has always led other sectors in adopting automation. From usage of AI to RPA to blockchain, financial services firms and banking firms lead other sectors in terms of innovation. The Indian BFSI sector is also in an era of self-service, and firms are trying to automate every process where technology can make a difference with minimal human intervention.

To highlight the use cases of leveraging technologies in the BFSI sector, Express Computer is organising the fourth edition of BFSI Technology Conclave 2022, from May 06, 2022 to May 07,2022 at Novotel, Pune.

With the theme ‘Re-imagining The Future Together’ the conference will witness several fireside chats, panel discussions and individual sessions. The focus will range from discussions on how AI is being used by insurance firms to automate claims settlements to how banks are using AI to deliver loans within minutes and hyper personalise their services to usage of chat bots for providing basic customer service.

Experts will also discuss how technologies like AI, RPA, blockchain and Intelligent Document Processing can be useful in automating complex business processes.

Some of the sessions of the BFSI Technology Conclave 2022 will be as follows:

Keynote Address: Ashish Singhal, Managing Director, SVC Bank

It’s all about User Experience by Shrirang Deshpande, Country Head – Strategic Program, Vertiv India

Reimagining Customer Experience with Voice AI by Ashwin Patil, Vice President – Enterprise Business, Skit.ai

Fuel Digital Transformation in Financial Services: Automation Anywhere

Panel Discussion: Lessons & Perspectives from Transformational Digital Leaders

Taking customer service to the next level with AI by Goutam Datta, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Future of Technology in Wealth Management & Trading by Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money

BFSI Digital Innovation Awards Ceremony.

To see the complete agenda for both days’ proceedings (May 06- May 07) and speaker information, videos and timings, click here: https://bfsi.expresscomputer.in/pune2022/index.php.