Portworx by Pure Storage recognized as leader in Kubernetes Storage by GigaOm

Pure Storage announced it was named a leader for the fourth consecutive year in the GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Kubernetes Data Storage, which analyzes enterprise storage systems with support for Kubernetes-based workloads, and its companion report for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage, which analyzed Kubernetes-native storage solutions built specifically to support stateful containers with scalable, distributed architectures.

According to the GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Storage, Portworx, positioned as a Leader and Outperformer in the report, continues to be “one of the most advanced solutions for cloud-native Kubernetes Storage” and “remains the gold standard in cloud-native Kubernetes storage for the enterprise.” Across key criteria and evaluation metrics, Portworx was ranked by GigaOm as a “exceptional” in native storage integrations, data replication services, telemetry, visibility, and insights, and the developer experience, with “outstanding focus and execution” to deliver premier architecture, scalability, flexibility, manageability, and overall performance.

The GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Kubernetes Storage identified Portworx Essentials as a core strength for Pure Storage, allowing existing customers “to get acquainted with the Portworx experience without re-architecturing their storage.” According to GigaOm, Portworx Essentials delivers a “consistent experience” for customers, while offering “excellent data efficiency and management with good monitoring capabilities.” Pure Storage received the highest scores among all deployment models and criteria metrics in the analysis.

“Enterprises are ramping Kubernetes Platform Engineering teams to run Kubernetes across multiple environments and provide a highly available platform with built-in disaster recovery, backups, encryption, and security governance controls for their developer users to run containerized applications. Portworx’s continued position as a Leader in the latest Gigaom Radar Reports is a testament to our commitment to solve these challenges with a scalable, consistent cloud-native Kubernetes storage and management platform. We’re incredibly honored for Portworx to be recognized and ranked especially high in for the fourth consecutive year.” – Murli Thirumale, VP, GM Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage