Falcon Autotech announces Go-Live of automated parcel sortation solution at DTDC’s Chennai Facility

Falcon Autotech has been selected by DTDC Express Ltd, one of India’s leading integrated express logistics company, to automate its parcel sorting operations at its super hub of 1,75,000 sq ft in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Using its cross-belt sorter technology, Falcon has designed DTDC’s parcel sorting system, which can handle 9,000 parcels per hour, operate in a 24 X 7 environment, and can be expanded to cater to future growth. The new linear cross-belt solution leverages cutting-edge technology to automate key sorting processes in DTDC’s warehouse, including parcel profiling and sorting. This solution is designed to optimize the space requirements for sorting operations, increase efficiency, and reduce operational costs.

“We are thrilled to see our warehouse automation solution go live with DTDC, this solution is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative intra-logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Falcon’s CEO Naman Jain.

“The new sorting system at hubs will be able to create unique bags for 233 locations pan India with a single configuration. It has internationally accepted features such as auto scanning and dimensioning which help us reduce human intervention. Overall we are excited to see the benefits of this technology in action and believe this will help us increase our efficiency and reduce operating costs while improving the overall quality of service to our customers. “said Abhishek Chakraborty, Executive Director, DTDC Express Limited.