Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Falcon Autotech announces Go-Live of automated parcel sortation solution at DTDC’s Chennai Facility

Falcon Autotech announces Go-Live of automated parcel sortation solution at DTDC’s Chennai Facility

News
By Express Computer
0 1

Falcon Autotech has been selected by DTDC Express Ltd, one of India’s leading integrated express logistics company, to automate its parcel sorting operations at its super hub of 1,75,000 sq ft in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Using its cross-belt sorter technology, Falcon has designed DTDC’s parcel sorting system, which can handle 9,000 parcels per hour, operate in a 24 X 7 environment, and can be expanded to cater to future growth. The new linear cross-belt solution leverages cutting-edge technology to automate key sorting processes in DTDC’s warehouse, including parcel profiling and sorting. This solution is designed to optimize the space requirements for sorting operations, increase efficiency, and reduce operational costs.

“We are thrilled to see our warehouse automation solution go live with DTDC, this solution is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative intra-logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Falcon’s CEO Naman Jain.

“The new sorting system at hubs will be able to create unique bags for 233 locations pan India with a single configuration. It has internationally accepted features such as auto scanning and dimensioning which help us reduce human intervention. Overall we are excited to see the benefits of this technology in action and believe this will help us increase our efficiency and reduce operating costs while improving the overall quality of service to our customers. “said Abhishek Chakraborty, Executive Director, DTDC Express Limited.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image