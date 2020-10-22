Post Covid-19, corporate environment will have key changes

Read Article

S&P Global Market Intelligence’s quarterly Covid-19 flash survey found that a post-pandemic corporate environment will include key changes made to global corporations’ operational conditions and the reprioritisation of environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) topics and workplace flexibility.

Conducted by 451 Research, the emerging technology research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence, two-thirds (65 pet cent) of corporations feel the outcome of the US presidential election in November could bring changes to their operating conditions. The survey also found corporations are placing more priority on environmental sustainability and social responsibility and three-quarters (77 per cent) of those surveyed will be extending new workplace flexibility considerations to their employees.

“Organisations are continually adapting to a new post-pandemic normal that includes high-impact government events such as the US presidential elections,” said Liam Eagle, Head of Voice of the Enterprise Research at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Our flash survey capabilities and access to corporate leaders gives us timely data and insights into executive sentiment that can help organisations and market participants make informed business decisions during these uncertain times.”

Among the findings on impact to operating conditions, the survey also sheds light on Covid-19 and the US presidential election’s impact to the future of work. It surfaces some of the enterprise-wide changes that companies have and/or are looking to implement with topics including operational impacts and organisation changes, workplace and workforce practices, and corporate priorities and spending.

