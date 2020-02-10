Presenting The Top 5 Data Science Salaries As On Feb 2020

Read Article

As data science has been growing exponentially, being a data scientist, has become one of the most desired profiles across. Everywhere from big tech to startups, all are very keen to hire data scientists today. This mentions that the salaries of data scientists are much higher than any other profession, and have been soaring high for the longest time.

As per the Bureau of Labour Statistics, jobs for computer and information research scientists, and data scientists would be experiencing around 14 percent growth through 2028.

As a careful analysis of the salary trends across the market, we present the top 5 data science salaries of Feb’2020.

Microsoft

Microsoft has been enabling digital transformation for the time of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Empowering every person to achieve more has been Microsoft’s mission. The firm first began operations in 1990 in India.

It offers global cloud services from local data centers, to accelerate digital transformation in Indian startups, businesses, and Government agencies.

Average Base Salary: INR 1,724,396/year

Salary Range: INR 1,300,000 to INR 2,100,000

IBM

American multinational IT company IBM has subsidiaries in India too. Besides producing and selling computer hardware, middleware, and software, IBM is also a major research organisation. They have been holding the record for most US patents generated by a business for 26 consecutive years.

Average Base Salary: INR 1,373,956/year

Salary Range: INR 559,000 to INR 3,586,000

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Again a US multinational, Cognizant provides IT services, including digital, technology, consulting, and operations services. A part of the NASDAQ-100 and trades under CTSH Cognizant has been performing greatly for a long time. The company was formed as an in-house technology unit of Dun & Bradstreet in 1994.

Average Base Salary: INR 1,062,725/year

Salary Range: INR 426,000 to INR 1,655,000

Accenture

Accenture provides strategy, consulting, digital, technology solutions to people. It is an Irish domiciled multinational professional services company, Accenture has reported net revenues of US$ 43.2 billion, with more than 4,92,000 employees serving in more than 200 cities in 120 countries.

Average Base Salary: INR 1,087,378/year

Salary Range: INR 439,000 to INR 2,331,000

Ericsson Worldwide

One of the leading providers of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Ericsson has been a big player in the space. Ericsson enables the full value of connectivity by creating a game-changing technology, and services that are easy to adopt, and scale.

Average Base Salary: INR 1,337,640/year

Salary Range: INR 371,000 to INR 3,344,000

Coutesy: Glassdoor

