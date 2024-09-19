Princeton Digital Group unveils major India expansion taking total capacity to 230 MW in Mumbai and Chennai

Princeton Digital Group unveiled its major growth plan for India by expanding capacity to a total of 230 MW in the country, driving an investment program of ~USD 1 billion in India. This is part of PDG’s new USD 5 billion investment program for AI-ready data centers in Asia.

This expansion makes PDG’s flagship MU1 one of the largest operational campuses in Mumbai with the addition of three new buildings that will triple the campus’s existing capacity to 150 MW. The first phase of the 100 MW expansion is scheduled for delivery in 2026. Upon completion, MU1 will occupy ~15 acres of land.

In addition to expanding its MU1 campus, PDG is entering Chennai, one of the most established cloud hubs in India. Named CH1, the 72 MW AI- ready campus is located in the northern Chennai Metropolitan Area, which houses some of the world’s leading hyperscalers. The hyperscale data center facility will be built over 9.3 acres with scalability for future expansion.

“Over the last 18 months, AI has completely transformed the data center landscape. First, we saw the explosion of demand in North America, followed by the initial wave of AI-driven demand in Asia. PDG has been a major beneficiary of this initial surge, and our capacity and capabilities in India have been a significant factor in our success. India is well positioned to be a global AI leader, and we are determined to be play an important role in making that happen. As one of the fastest growing data center operators, our USD 1 billion investment in India is testament to our deep commitment to the country’s AI and cloud ecosystems” said Rangu Salgame, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder, PDG. “By adding three new buildings in Mumbai and by entering Chennai, we are significantly enhancing our hyperscale AI-ready infrastructure footprint in the country.”

Both MU1 and CH1 are state-of-the-art AI-ready campuses supporting high density deployments and cutting-edge cooling technologies.

“Mumbai and Chennai have been the pre-eminent hubs for cloud infrastructure in India due the combination of submarine cable landing proximity, high-quality power supply, availability of renewable energy and robust infrastructure development. With the advent of AI in India, both locations are well-positioned to become leading AI infrastructure hubs as well,” said Vipin Shirsat, Managing Director of PDG India.

Sustainability is a core business focus at PDG. The company’s MU1 data center in Mumbai is contracted to be powered ~50% with renewable energy. The company is procuring more reliable and viable renewable energy for its expanded Mumbai campus and the new CH1 data center campus. PDG will also provide hybrid cooling options for its customers that will optimize their sustainability and operational efficiency goals.

PDG’s MU1 was the first data center in Mumbai to achieve the coveted IGBC Platinum certification. The facility was delivered in an unprecedented 20 months, during the height of the pandemic, where the company overcame myriad supply chain challenges to deliver on time. The company recently unveiled its 500MW expansion strategy across Asia with a USD 5 billion investment program that will see PDG increase its capacity and presence in India, Indonesia and Malaysia.