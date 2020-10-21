ProfitBoard Ventures to infuse $100 mn into startups through its global investor consortium

Read Article

Taxmantra Global (TMG) has announced the launch of its standalone investment banking arm and private investment arm – ProfitBoard Ventures, to back technology enabled startups in India and SouthEast Asia.

Headquartered in Singapore, ProfitBoard Ventures is a highly curated growth-stage investment banking firm. It will assist early and growth stage startups in fundraising through its consortium of investors. ProfitBoard Ventures has already onboarded a consortium of global investors to inject US$ 100 mn funding into selected startups in the next 18 months.

“Inadequate capital is the number one roadboack on the path to scale from idea stage, this is where ProfitBoard Ventures will offer quality capital and much required hand-holding to early and growth stage founders. Our medium term three-year goal is to nurture 100+ startups from India and Southeast Asia,” said Alok Patnia, the Managing Partner of ProfitBoard Ventures.

ProfitBoard Ventures, TMG’s standalone investment banking and private investment arm, was created to bring its startup funding, deal structuring and merger and acquisitions activities to core focus. TMG has assisted in 100+ deals in the last 3 years translating to about US$ 180 M funding in its existing portfolio of startups.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]