MBD Group launches AASOKA learning app

Education powered by technology is the way forward. Responding to this need of the hour, MBD Group has launched AASOKA, an adaptive and personalised learning app which enables students and teachers of CBSE, CISCE and various state boards to sustain a seamless teaching learning process in spite of the school closures and recent social distancing advisory for schools issued by MHA. The app is driven by the latest research in pedagogy and innovations in teaching methodology.

The app provides animated content for Grades K-12. Video lectures using multimedia-rich 2D and 3D content engage students’ attention and curiosity, encouraging and motivating them to study more. The Adaptive Assessments feature of the app customises assessments for each individual student based on their competency level derived from the result of the most recent test taken. The detailed snalytics of the app traces the learning process of students helping them understand their areas of strength and weakness so they can realign their preparation accordingly.

Launching the AASOKA app, Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group, said, “AASOKA app is a disruptor. It aims to enhance the overall school experience generating enthusiasm and a more positive learning environment for students, teachers and parents. We will be catering to both B2B and B2C segments. The app comes with features like live classroom, adaptive testing, digital multimedia content for Grades KG to XII, e-books, video lectures, etc., and at the heart of the app is its analytics tool that provides a detailed analysis of students’ performance and measures learning gaps thus providing a remedial solution to the students. Eventually, AASOKA app will provide personalised learning solutions tailor-made for each student.”

This cutting-edge app enables live classrooms so teaching learning can continue without students having to commute to school. AASOKA app will soon be able to record attendance in the live classroom.

