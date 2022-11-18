Progress Survey Reveals the Factors Driving the Adoption and Evolution of DevSecOps Over the Next Two Years

Progress, the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, announced the results of its 2022 survey, “DevSecOps: Simplifying Complexity in a Changing World.” More than 600 IT, security, application development, and DevOps decision makers globally shared insights into the level of DevSecOps maturity and challenges faced across their organizations. The full report and findings can be found here.

The DevSecOps survey aimed to uncover the true state of DevOps and DevSecOps adoption – from business priorities to technology adoption, lack of cultural alignment and investment, and the common pitfalls and successes businesses worldwide have achieved.

Significant findings from the survey include:

Global trends: –

Many companies are behind in achieving their DevOps and DevSecOps goals. 73% of organizations said they could be doing more, 76% acknowledge they need to be more strategic about how they manage DevSecOps and 17% still consider themselves at an exploratory and proof-of-concept stage.

Security is the number one driver behind most DevOps and DevSecOps implementations. Yet only 30% feel confident in the level of collaboration between security and development, 86% experience challenges in their current approaches to security and 51% admit that they don’t fully understand how security fits into DevSecOps.

Culture is the biggest barrier to DevOps and DevSecOps success. In fact, 71% of respondents agreed that culture is the biggest barrier to DevSecOps progress, yet only 16% are prioritizing culture as an area to optimize in the next 12-18 months.

India-specific trends: –

72% of Indian respondents said that providing the best in class technical environment to attract and retain top talent can be an important business factor that can drive DevOps adoption and evolution in their organization over the next two years. Whereas 70% said, the focus on business agility via fast and frequent delivery of application capabilities is another reason for the adoption of DevOps.

62% of respondents agreed that security is the key driver behind DevOps adoption and evolution in terms of technological reasoning. 74% of Indian respondents believe that AI / ML is becoming a major factor in dev and DevOps efforts, whereas 26% do not agree.

The organizations succeeding in the implementation of DevOps and DevSecOps policies and practices recognize the importance of security training and upskilling. This helps them reach a higher level of a continued long-term collaboration between security and development teams. According to the respondents, the top business factors driving the adoption and evolution of DevOps inside their organizations include a focus on agility, reducing the business risk of quality, security, and downtime or performance issues, and the need to implement DevOps to support a cloud-mandate or their move to the cloud. Other survey areas highlighted include infrastructure modernization efforts, the policy as code, cloud-native adoption, time to ROI, investment and education opportunities, and more.

“In today’s business landscape, many organizations are currently focusing on rapid deployment of software to market, where the security factor of the software gets compromised”, said Prashanth Nanjundappa, VP, of Product Development, Progress. “Prioritizing security efforts from the earlier stage of the development cycle and security training among the engineers is an important measure organization at any level should follow.”

“The benefits of integrating security into DevOps are plentiful – from reduced risk and lower costs to faster delivery and more effective compliance. Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as snapping your fingers,” said Sundar Subramanian, EVP & GM DevOps, Progress. “Our research confirms what we see and hear from customers every day – that each has its own unique culture and trajectory, with its own inflection points and challenges, which present more than one roadblock to DevSecOps adoption. That’s why businesses around the globe are turning to Progress. We make DevSecOps an automated reality.”

The race to digital has only accelerated across every aspect of business over the last few years, and organizations that have embraced this acceleration are thriving today. They rely on Progress to serve the entire DevSecOps lifecycle, from design to development to operational assurance – including secure hybrid-cloud infrastructure management, full-stack observability, and high availability. Progress is a leader in DevOps and DevSecOps, offering the best products to automate and secure deployments to edge devices, hybrid cloud, and on-premise environments.

The survey, “DevSecOps: Simplifying Complexity in a Changing World,” was conducted by Insight Avenue, a UK-based research firm, specializing in business-to-business technology research. The team conducted 606 interviews with IT/Security/App Dev and DevOps decision makers in organizations with 500+ employees from 11 countries from Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the United States.