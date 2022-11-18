ESDS Software Solutions Limited Scaling up the Talent Pool with a Hiring Drive of 700+

ESDS Software Solutions Limited. One of India’s leading cloud service and end-to-end multi-cloud requirements providers has announced its recruitment drive of 700+ candidates talents across their offices in India.

The hiring drive will be strategically distributed amongst multiple roles and levels to get on board Dot Net Developers, Business Analysts, Solution Architects, Software Testers, Technical Associates, Sales & Pre-Sales Executives, Content Writers, and many more from the industry. The drive will take place between the months of November and December 2022 across ESDS’s offices in Nashik, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and other corporate offices.

ESDS, with this drive, are expanding the team further by selecting some bright and talented people and providing them with various opportunities to grow. The Nashik-based IT firm has an established team of 900+ employees and tech enthusiasts who always strive to get first-hand in technology. The drive is open for enrolment for both fresher and experienced candidates across various roles and positions.

Addressing the drive announcement ESDS’s Managing Director and Chairman, Mr. Piyush Somani said, “I see positive growth for ESDS in the coming years and the new candidates joining us will have career growth opportunities ahead of them. At ESDS we help and guide our people to upskill and nourish their talents with various learning & development initiatives. We believe and take learning very seriously at ESDS along with better physical and mental health as a part of our company’s culture. Through our growth plan and the 700+ ESDSians coming on board, we look forward closer to achieving our mission.”

Talking about the hiring drive ESDS’s Whole Time Director and CHRO, Komal Somani said, “India and the entire technology sector have a vast talent pool to choose from. We will be wisely selecting some of the bright candidates from this pool who are keen on growing, learning, and contributing to our company’s goals and values. At ESDS we strive to nurture the skills of our employees and cherish their achievements whether professional or personal. Likewise, with the new 700+ ESDSians, we look forward to increasing our happiness levels and our company’s growth.”

The potential candidates can visit the ESDS website and check out the career section for roles matching their respective profiles and apply for the same.