Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  The Panoramic Network Camera from Globus Infocom captures a 180° horizontal field of view

The Panoramic Network Camera from Globus Infocom captures a 180° horizontal field of view

News
By Express Computer
0 9

Globus Infocom, India’s leading technology house has come up with GNCS-PP5F02-WSB 180° Panoramic Bullet Network Camera, it delivers picture-perfect images for applications that demand the widest possible field of view from a single camera.

This 180° Panoramic Bullet Network Camera has one sensor and records a 180° horizontal field of view and a 95° vertical field of view for panoramic viewing. This camera gives more flexibility to capture a larger area and to produce a thorough 180° perspective just from 1 Camera. To produce a clear image even under the most difficult lighting circumstances, this 180° Panoramic Bullet Network Camera has a number of features, including a Sony Starvis Sensor, True Wide Dynamic Range, Contrast, Backlight correction, White Balance Resolution Control and 180° IR Coverage

The Globus Panoramic Bullet Network Camera is robust quality, exceptionally weatherproof, and compliant with IK10 and IP67 standards, making it suitable for use in any demanding environment. This miniature bullet-shaped camera is perfect for both indoor and outdoor installations, is certified to withstand sand, dust, and water immersion for up to 30 minutes at a maximum depth of 1.5 meters and is well suited for tough industrial applications.

Each of these cameras can be used as an extension on an IPPBX because of this camera’s compatibility with the SIP protocol. It does away with the requirement to install an IP PA system and combines surveillance and public address into one convenient solution. In the event of specific occurrences, Globus Network Cameras’ SIP protocol enables users to call and transfer live-view and real-time sound to the recipient’s VOIP telephone, which is more expedient and effective than sending an email. The built-in microphone on this camera allows recording, listening to, and capturing audio. In the event of specific situations, this functionality enables operators to record the audio and visual evidence.

It has many unique features as In-Built AI-based video content analytics crowed with higher accuracy thanks to the pre-trained deep learning mechanism. This camera has a unique feature to deliver high detailed color images even in extremely challenging low light conditions reaching up to 0.001Lux without any supplementary lighting making the camera an actual Dark-Fighter. With the built-in microphone, this camera is able to provide a purer speech. It is worth mentioning that the camera hardware is constituent of PTFE Membrane to safeguard the built-in microphone, ensuring IP67 rating is intact. The well-designed Integrated Junction Box ensures efficient cable management and easier installation.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image