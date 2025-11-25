Protectt.ai launches new version of AI and behaviour driven mobile app security and fraud control platform

Protectt.ai announced the launch of the latest version of AppProtectt, its next-generation Mobile App Security platform offering advanced Runtime Application Self-protection (RASP) and AI-led Behaviour Monitoring.

Protectt.ai’s innovative platform secures the mobile applications of leading Banking, Stock Exchange, and Insurance institutions across India. The new release introduces enhanced runtime protection capabilities and intelligent, policy-driven controls that empower enterprises to deliver safer, more reliable mobile app experiences to their users.

As mobile applications continue to anchor banking, payments, insurance, and digital services across India, AppProtectt is engineered to provide higher accuracy, real-time responsiveness, and deeper visibility, enabling organisations to maintain trust, strengthen compliance, and ensure app integrity at scale.

Designed for customer confidence, built for mobile-first enterprises

AppProtectt brings together multi-layered runtime protection, ensuring mobile apps function smoothly and securely—even in dynamic device and network environments.

Key advancements and their customer benefits

Intelligent device integrity protection & behaviour monitoring

Enhanced Root & Jailbreak Detection

Detailed Rooting & Hooking App Identification

Advanced Code Injection Detection

User & Device Behaviour Monitoring

Benefits: Ensures applications operate with full integrity while continuously analysing behavioural deviations that signal fraud, automation, or malicious activity—delivering a consistent and secure digital experience across diverse mobile app ecosystems.

Stronger network & app-level safeguards

– Enhanced SSL Pinning

– Public Wi-Fi Network Identification

– Adaptive Screenshot/Recording Prevention

– Mock Location & Developer Settings Detection

Benefits: Maintains secure app usage across varying network conditions, supporting uninterrupted and trustworthy experiences for end users.

Dynamic, policy-driven adaptive controls

Available for both Android and iOS:

– Adaptive Runtime Actions

– Periodic In-App Warnings

– Corporate Certificate Whitelisting

Benefits: Offers enterprises the flexibility to tailor in-app responses based on policy frameworks—without modifying application code—resulting in faster deployment and greater operational efficiency.

Speaking on the launch, Manish Mimani, Founder & CEO, Protectt.ai, said, “The release of AppProtectt’s latest version marks another significant step in our journey to secure the mobile app ecosystem. As fraudsters evolve, app security must evolve faster. With enhanced detection intelligence, behaviour monitoring and adaptive runtime protection, AppProtectt enables organisations to stay ahead of modern threats while meeting the highest standards of regulatory compliance and user trust.”

Compliance-ready and developer-friendly

With increasing emphasis on application-level security from regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), AppProtectt supports enterprises with:

– Seamless compliance alignment

– Low-code, rapid integration workflows

– AI-enhanced fraud detection capabilities

– Comprehensive Runtime Application Self-protection (RASP)