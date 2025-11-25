Qlik delivers secure, open access to trusted data in any tool

Qlik recently announced new capabilities in Qlik Talend Cloud that make trusted data easy to use across the business. Data teams can publish secure, standards-based API endpoints for governed data products with one click, automatically document fields at scale, and use an AI assistant to propose data-quality rules.

For data and analytics teams, the release delivers clear, measurable gains:

– Publish faster: Share governed data using a secure, open API so teams can use it in Power BI, Tableau, Excel, Salesforce, and internal apps.

– Document at scale: Auto-describe dataset fields to improve discoverability for business users and reduce manual documentation work.

– Raise quality quickly: Use an AI assistant to suggest and create data quality rules based on the profile of the data, covering more checks with less effort.

– Resolve issues together: Run agentic-enabled, sprint-style remediation and collaborative validation with domain experts, so business, data, and AI teams solve problems quickly and visibly.

“Customers want flexibility. If your best data is stuck in one tool, it becomes a bottleneck,” said Drew Clarke, EVP, Product & Technology, Qlik. “Open, standards-based APIs let customers use the same governed data wherever work happens. AI-driven stewardship removes repetitive tasks and helps teams deliver trusted outcomes faster.”

“Qlik has turned stewardship into a team sport,” said Eva Chrona, CEO at Climber. “Sprint workflows and collaborative validation pulled our domain experts into the process, which raised trust and sped up fixes. The automation that documents fields and proposes quality checks is already saving time, and we are excited about where Qlik is taking AI-driven stewardship next.”