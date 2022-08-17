Protiviti Member Firm in India Acqui-hires Loumus Data Systems

Protiviti India Member Pvt. Ltd, a member firm of Protiviti global business consulting firm network, has strengthened its India presence with the acqui-hiring of Loumus Data Systems and opening of a new office in Noida to serve global clients with operations in the region as well as local companies. With the move, the Protiviti India Member Firm boosts its Digital Transformation capabilities, enhancing the firm’s ability to deliver consulting services with a special focus on Cloud Services, App Modernization, and Big Data & Analytics.

“The addition of Loumus’s talent and business creates a synergy of services and is part of our strategy to boost our end-to-end digital offerings. We are excited to help our clients leverage the power of data and enabling technologies to meet their specific business goals and achieve measurable benefits” said Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO of Protiviti India Member Firm. “This also complements our remarkable growth of over 50% we have generated over the past few years”, he added.

Protiviti helps organizations innovate human connections to build a better-connected future – from digital strategy and innovation to solutions and services across marketing, sales, and customer success, assisting organizations to redefine how they reach and engage customers, innovate business models, create digital products and channels, and orchestrate the skills and agility required to unlock growth and compete in today’s uncertain marketplace.

“We look forward to the next phase of augmenting our solution offerings to clients, catering to their digital and tech-based requirements. The addition of Loumus talent and strategic relationships expands our delivery capacity and knowledge base as we bring leading thinking and capabilities to our clients,” added Sandeep Gupta, Managing Director and leader of Protiviti India Member Firm’s Technology Consulting practice.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Chawla, founding partner of Loumus Data Systems and now a Managing Director at Protiviti India Member Firm said “These are exciting times for us as we look to combine Protiviti’s proven solution expertise with a team of experts having decades of hands-on experience in advanced technologies to contribute to the great work and the growth of the firm through solving the hard challenges for our clients to achieve successful outcomes.”