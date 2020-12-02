Express Computer


Punjab National Bank completes IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce

Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s leading public sector bank, has completed IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce with PNB.

All customers of eOBC are now migrated to CBS of Punjab National Bank wherein they can transact seamlessly via existing branches & digital banking channels like Internet Banking & Mobile Banking. The ATM Switch and terminals also rowed smoothly into the PNB Network. The entire migration has been completed without effecting any change in their account numbers, debit cards or Net Banking credentials.

eOBC customers can now enjoy services at a wider network of branches without any hassle owing to harmonized products & services at PNB network.

On this achievement, MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank, CH.S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, said, “It is a moment of accomplishment for us to be able to offer synchronised services across eOBC branches and digital delivery channels. It is now our priority to bring all branches of eUNI in sync with PNB in order to amplify our potential and offer state-of-the-art services across all branches throughout the country.”


