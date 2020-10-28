Punjab National Bank Launches TMSAC portal and 2020 Vigilance Manual

Read Article

As a part of the Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW), the nation’s leading public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), today launched the PNB Tracking & Monitoring Staff Accountability Cases (TMSAC) portal and PNB’s 2020 Vigilance Manual. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Suresh N Patel- Vigilance Commissioner, Central Vigilance Commission and P. Daniel – Secretary-in-charge of Central Vigilance Commission along with CH S.S. Malikarjuna Rao – Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PNB.

Addressing the occasion, Suresh N Patel, Vigilance Commissioner, said, “We must remember that newcomers learn from the existing ecosystem, and if we have good practices across the organization, they learn quickly and imbibe them for life. Thus, organizations must ensure an atmosphere of learning. While there should be fairness and transparency in the workplace, we must also seek severe penalty for those who lack integrity.”

“Being an ex-banker, I clearly understand the importance of honesty and integrity in a bank. I really appreciate PNB’s initiatives of setting up a robust portal and an efficient manual to stay updated and create awareness regarding preventive vigilance. It will not only help the existing employees but also benefit the new joinees to understand the bank’s policies. Such initiatives bring fairness and transparency in the organization and help solving issues at a lightning speed,” he added.

Patel said being the second largest public sector bank, PNB had a great responsibility towards the society, the nation and customers at large hence it was imperative to have the best practices and create an employee friendly environment.

Commenting on the occasion, CH SS Malikarjuna Rao, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of PNB said, “Celebrating the Vigilance Awareness Week raises the importance of risks in our working as well as personal life and ensures that the threat perception is properly assessed and dealt with. In the case of an organization, what we need are processes and guidelines that can be disseminated to the entire organization to assess risks. Through the Vigilance Awareness Week, we are reiterating our commitment to preventive vigilance and to thwart the impact on the organization with better experience and understanding.”

Vijay Kumar Tyagi, Chief Vigilance Officer, PNB concluded the ceremony with the Vote of Thanks “PNB is observing a VAW between 27th October to 2nd November. The celebration of Vigilance Awareness Week was started way back in 1999 by the CVC. CVC’s fundamental strategy is to observe VAW every year to encourage all stakeholders to prevent corruption in public life collectively. The theme for this year is “सतर्कभारत, समृद्धभारत–Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat” creating vigilant and prosperous India.”

He added that thanks to the efforts of institutions like CVC, today, we have better frameworks and guidelines that seek organizations to refocus and reinforce the onboarding process of Management Trainees and Probationary Officers so that they understand the threats and risk perceptions before they take up bigger responsibilities. “The entire ecosystem is contributing to harmonizing the guidelines further so that the threat to the operational framework is eliminated,” he said.

The user-friendly TMSAC portal tracks and monitor the complaints/NPA reference at various stages on a real-time basis. The portal will help the Bank identify the internal fraud in advance, take instant action, and improve the internal processes. It will create a bridge between the concerned officers and divisions for sharing of information and will also track relevant information onward submission through DFS and RBI. This will inculcate a sense of honesty and integrity among the employees and control the internal systems making it more transparent.

The Vigilance Manual helps to have a better understanding of the vigilance functions and the guidelines. The new initiatives like Preventive Vigilance Monitoring Portal, training sessions to promote vigilance awareness, do’s and don’ts and the recent policy changes have also been covered under the new manual.

