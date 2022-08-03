Pure Storage supports Euronet Worldwide in modernizing Its digital payments data infrastructure systems

Pure Storage announced that Euronet Worldwide, Inc., a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, has implemented Pure’s modern data solutions as part of its on-going efforts to maintain the most modern underlying IT infrastructure possible for its digital payment systems in India. This upgrade has helped Euronet meet exponential demand for digital payments during the pandemic-enforced lockdowns. The migration to Pure Storage has also dramatically reduced Euronet’s energy consumption, helping the company meet its sustainability goals.

Euronet’s data centers process a wide variety of payment transactions including digital-to-cash, cash-to-digital, card-based, dynamic digital codes, cross border, and multiple currencies, and real-time settlements.

The lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic caused a rapid increase in digital transactions and instant payments. To meet this demand, Euronet embarked on a project to upgrade its underlying IT infrastructure including the critical storage systems.

The company selected Pure Storage for several reasons: Performance; lower energy consumption; and Pure’s unique Evergreen//Forever storage program which provides Euronet with worry-free storage management over the next few years through non-disruptive upgrades to the latest technologies from Pure.

“Pure Storage stood out with their latest NVMe-based Flash storage systems to meet our requirements. They were aware of our dependency on higher performance, commitment to reducing our Data Center footprint and zest for driving our customer needs with great reliability. The transparency that they brought to the table by bundling all licenses, further helped us to get a better view of the total costs of ownership. Together with faster data storage and data protection, their Flash systems enabled us to keep our customers happy while keeping an eye on future demands,” said Pranay Jhaveri, Managing Director, India and South Asia at Euronet Worldwide. “Adoption of private cloud architecture along with the all-flash technology from Pure helped us differentiate from our competition, enabling us to deliver scale, reliability and speed to manage our current and future ever growing transaction volumes and deliver an awesome experience to our customers.”

“Euronet is playing an important role in India’s digital economy, and we are delighted to be able to support them on this journey. The demands on Euronet’s network and the importance of reliability and uptime shows how Pure’s modern data solutions can meet the most challenging environments. Our unique business innovations like Evergreen also provides Euronet with upgrades to all our innovations over the next few years giving them the stability to plan for business growth,” said Ramanujam Komanduri, Country Manager, Pure Storage India.