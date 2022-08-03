Express Computer

PwC India acquires Venerate Solutions

PwC India is delighted to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Venerate Solutions Private Limited, one of the fastest growing and highly innovative Salesforce consulting firms in India.

Founded in 2016 in Bangalore, Venerate builds and deploys cutting-edge customised solutions on the Salesforce platform across multiple clouds including Financial Services Cloud, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Vlocity Industry Cloud and various integration tools. These solutions help organisations reimagine the customer experience, seamlessly ramp up sales and support their growth journeys.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India said, “We’re happy to have completed the acquisition as planned. This will go on to strengthen our award-winning Salesforce consulting practice with significant end-to-end capabilities in the areas of platform engineering, and cloud and managed services, thereby delivering even better value and sustained outcomes to our clients.”

Demand for digital transformation has increased rapidly during the pandemic and will continue to be a key area for many clients. Alongside its plug-and-play technology solutions built on Salesforce, PwC India believes that its broadened capabilities will further enhance what it can bring to clients and help them leverage their most valued asset – their customers.

“I am really pleased to announce that as of today, Venerate and PwC India are one, combining our amazing people, capabilities and passion for Salesforce consulting,” said Arnab Basu, Leader – Advisory at PwC India. “We look forward to the prospect of building a new future for PwC India and Venerate as well as for all of our clients. As the world recovers from the global pandemic, we know that enterprises are looking to transform their business keeping their customers at the centre of their vision.”

Pawan Kumar, Leader – Technology Consulting at PwC India said, “We’re delighted to complete the acquisition. The combination of Venerate’s technical expertise will enhance and complement our existing Salesforce consulting capabilities and help us better meet our clients’ needs. This acquisition is in line with our global strategy, The New Equation, which is to solve clients’ most important problems by delivering solutions which are human led and tech powered. ”

PwC India is relentlessly focused on helping its clients solve faster, solve more and deliver business outcomes together. The firm’s business transformation capabilities and strong sectoral expertise, together with Venerate’s technical capabilities, will enable it to deliver a business leading ‘strategy through execution’ approach as the firm helps clients innovate and digitally transform their business.

