Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  PwC India partners with Zoho to enhance digital transformation across the technology ecosystem

PwC India partners with Zoho to enhance digital transformation across the technology ecosystem

News
By Express Computer
0 35

Chennai-headquartered global technology company, Zoho announced a strategic partnership with PwC India. This alliance brings together Zoho’s product portfolio of over 55 products with PwC’s proven expertise in driving digital transformation strategy through advisory and consulting services. Through this partnership, PwC India and Zoho will help medium to large enterprises in the country, accelerate their digital transformation journey, enabling them to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Speaking on the partnership, Vivek Belgavi, Partner & Leader – Alliances & Ecosystems, PwC India said, “Zoho is a great addition to PwC India’s expanding alliance ecosystem aimed at technology and digital transformation landscape. Our joint value proposition with Zoho marks an important step towards shaping the future of digital transformation, as we aim to offer the most relevant and agile transformation solutions to drive growth and success for our clients. With Zoho’s robust product portfolio and our sectoral and technology expertise, we are in a position to empower organisations in their transformative journeys, delivering human-led, tech-powered innovative solutions.”

Shivendra Singh, Partner – One Consulting, Zoho Alliance Lead, PwC India adds “We are delighted to embark on a transformative partnership with Zoho, driven by our shared vision of empowering our clients in their digital transformation journey. By leveraging Zoho’s comprehensive suite of products, we plan to modernise operations and unlock higher efficiency for our clients. With the ability to customise, streamline and automate processes across functions, we are confident that our collaboration will provide strategic solutions that drive tangible results and propel our clients towards sustainable growth. Together, we are well-placed to deliver the future of technology transformation by solving complex client problems.”

“Zoho’s partnership with PwC India is an extension of its larger strategy to leverage its SI partners’ solutioning expertise to offer industry-specific tailored solutions for enterprises, built on Zoho’s technology platform. We are confident that our customers will benefit from the breadth and depth of Zoho’s offering coupled with the industry expertise of PwC. We plan to expand our partnership with PwC to other geographies in the coming years,” said Bishan Singh, Head – Channel Ecosystem, Zoho Corp.

PwC India and Zoho will focus on providing clients and businesses with bespoke transformation solutions such as customer experience platform, custom applications, HR tech, and financial management applications including accounting solutions.

Zoho has a robust portfolio of over 55 products that cater to every business need from customer experience and employee experience to enterprise collaboration, custom solutions and business intelligence. Zoho’s products have been built on a common technology stack, owned by the company, enabling it to offer a truly unified offering. The platform approach ensures that its apps can be easily integrated and extended to fit into the larger technology ecosystem of any enterprise business. Zoho’s products can be customised to cater to complex business requirements.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image