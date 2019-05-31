QAD Inc running PoCs with manufacturing cos to replace MES

QAD Inc is currently doing PoCs with as many as ten companies that will result in a complete replacement of their manufacturing execution system (MES). An MES is the nerve centre of any manufacturing company. It manages data and processes to enable effective tracking of the shop and the top floor of the manufacturing location, which includes the ERP and PLM system.

When asked about the effectiveness of the QAD’s cloud ERP solution in terms of IT and OT, Debajit Roy, Country Sales Director, QAD said, “The operational technology (OT) companies are adopting changes to integrate the emerging technologies into their machines. Even QAD Inc, as a company has an ERP, which as a part of the ERP fabric has included the emerging technologies, to an extent that it allows companies to completely do away with their MES. We are running multiple PoCs with Indian companies in this respect,”

The company has traditionally focused on USA, Japan, China markets but, since the launch of the Make in India programme, it has renewed focus on India. “The company has set its eye on the Indian automotive (tier 1 auto suppliers), pharma and life sciences market. The region focus will be south India, western India (Mumbai, Pune) and North India (Manesar, Gurugram and Bhiwani).

The cloud ERP offering from QAD has a core ERP engine with modules designed as apps. It eliminates the need for customisation in the ERP, when new LoBs are added. The new and emerging technologies can be integrated into the ERP with a plug and play model.

