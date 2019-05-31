Panel Discussion on Lessons from digital transformation – The Pharmaceutical Industry Perspective | SMC
Smart Manufacturing Conclave | Novotel Imagica, Khopoli | April 26 -27, 2019
Moderator:
- Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer
Panelists:
- Gyan Pandey, CIO, Aurobindo Pharma
- Naga Prasad Vaitla, Vice President – IT, Granules India
- Suryamohan Surampudi, Sr. Director & Head – GxP IT Administration & Assurance, Dr Reddy’s Labs
- Avadhut Parab, Global CIO, Wockhardt
