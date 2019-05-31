Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Panel Discussion on Lessons from digital transformation – The Pharmaceutical Industry Perspective | SMC

Smart Manufacturing Conclave | Novotel Imagica, Khopoli | April 26 -27, 2019

Smart Manufacturing ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 0

Moderator:

  • Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer

Panelists:

  • Gyan Pandey, CIO, Aurobindo Pharma
  • Naga Prasad Vaitla, Vice President – IT, Granules India
  • Suryamohan Surampudi, Sr. Director & Head – GxP IT Administration & Assurance, Dr Reddy’s Labs
  • Avadhut Parab, Global CIO, Wockhardt


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link