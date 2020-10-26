Qlik acquires Blendr.io to help customers automate operations

Read Article

Data analytics and business intelligence platform Qlik on Friday acquired Blendr.io, an scalable and secure embedded integration and automation platform (iPaaS), for an undisclosed sum.

Blendr.io’s technology will enable Qlik to expand the existing data integration and data analytics offerings to also include automation to trigger actions and enhance augmented analytics capabilities.

Qlik said it will expand existing Blendr.io iPaaS use cases to include the ability for customers to explore new analytics use cases through timely access to even more analytics-ready relevant data from over 500 SaaS (software-as-a-service) applications.

“Blendr.io’s extensive iPaaS solution will further expand the ability of Qlik’s end-to-end platform to help customers more easily and seamlessly integrate data and automate processes across every decision throughout the organisation,” said Mike Capone, CEO at Qlik.

Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers while Blendr.io serves more than 1,500 end user clients through over 100 customer accounts.

With the acceleration to cloud-based SaaS applications, modern data and analytics platforms must enable real-time data access, ingestion, transformation and insight discovery to trigger action at the point of decision.

“We’re heading into an era in which integration and automation capabilities will be blended with business processes and analytics,” said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research.

“This blending will help companies evolve from just managing data and publishing dashboards to automating actions and delivering concise, contextually relevant insights at key decision points.”

–IANS

