Qlik introduces data flow for faster data-to-decisions in Qlik cloud analytics

Qlik announced the launch of its Data Flow capabilities within Qlik Cloud Analytics™. Designed to address the time-intensive challenges of preparing datasets for analytics and AI, this new feature allows users to visually combine, clean, and shape data through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. By reducing the reliance on technical scripting skills, these no-code data prep capabilities enable a broader range of users—both technical and non-technical—to create high-quality, AI-ready datasets quickly and efficiently.

Data Flow provides a flexible, visual approach to preparing datasets for analytics and AI applications, addressing common barriers like time-intensive processes and technical skill gaps. Key features include:

  • Drag-and-drop simplicity: Users can combine, clean, and shape multiple datasets through an intuitive visual interface, eliminating the need for scripting.
  • Transparency and trust: Every action automatically generates Qlik script, giving users visibility into their data preparation processes and building confidence in the results.
  • Flexible workflows: Supports no-code, low-code, and pro-code approaches, allowing users to adapt workflows based on their technical expertise and project requirements.
  • End-to-end integration: Fully integrated with Qlik Cloud Analytics, enabling seamless transitions from data preparation to AI and visualisations.

By reducing the time spent on data preparation, Data Flow allows users to focus more on generating actionable insights and driving data-driven decisions.

“Efficient data preparation has always been a critical, yet time-consuming, part of our analytics process,” said Jon Carpenter, Systems and Programming Manager at Pima County. “We’re excited to see how Data Flow can help us accelerate insights and make more informed decisions.”

Data preparation often accounts for the majority of the time analysts spend on projects, creating bottlenecks and limiting the ability to leverage data effectively. Data Flow addresses this challenge by empowering users to take control of their data workflows, regardless of technical skill level.

This innovation aligns with a broader need across industries to expand access to analytics and AI capabilities. By enabling a wider range of users to prepare high-quality, AI-ready data, Qlik is helping organisations reduce dependency on IT resources, accelerate time to insight, and ensure data accuracy and consistency.

“Data Flow is the type of innovation we’ve been looking for—enabling teams across our organisation to quickly and easily create high-quality datasets without needing deep technical expertise,” shared Angel Monjarás, Qlik Platform Manager at C40 Cities.

Data Flow is part of Qlik’s ongoing investment in simplifying analytics and bridging the gap between IT and business users. It brings Qlik Talend Cloud’s market-leading integration to Qlik Cloud Analytics, ensuring seamless access to trusted, high-quality data and driving meaningful outcomes.

“Data preparation is often an overlooked yet essential step in the analytics and AI process,” said Brendan Grady, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qlik’s Analytics Business Unit. “With Data Flow, we’re enabling a broader range of users to confidently prepare AI-ready datasets without requiring technical expertise. This innovation removes traditional barriers and accelerates the journey from raw data to actionable insights, helping organisations drive value faster and more effectively.”

Data Flow is now available to all Qlik Cloud Analytics customers, offering a seamless and accessible way to prepare high-quality datasets for analytics and AI. By reducing complexity and empowering users of all skill levels, this feature accelerates the transition from data to decisions, helping organisations stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

