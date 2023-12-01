Qlik Leverages the power of AWS to Provide Immediate, Actionable Sustainability Through Data Analytics

During AWS re:Invent 2023, Qlik articulates its vision in working with Amazon Web Services (AWS): a mission to help businesses actualise sustainability goals by fundamentally integrating sustainability into the realm of data analytics. By working with AWS, Qlik is crafting a novel pathway that is designed to harmonise technological advancement with imperative sustainability objectives.

“Data should be more than numbers and charts; it should drive sustainable action to achieve targets. By leveraging the power of AWS, we offer businesses the means to pivot from static reporting, to driving real-time, actionable sustainability strategies throughout the entire business,” says Julie Kae, VP of Sustainability and DE&I, Executive Director of Qlik.org.

1. Streamlining Data-Driven Sustainability: With Qlik’s superior data integration capabilities, businesses gain a transformative edge, enabling immediate, eco-conscious decisions that embed sustainability into every aspect of operations. A prime exemplification of this is the Marketing Event Sustainability App, utilised by Qlik itself and which runs on AWS, to meticulously measure and manage environmental, social and governance (ESG) and carbon dioxide (CO2) data for organising carbon-neutral events.

2. Commitment to a Net-Zero Future: Qlik is committed to a sustainable future. When businesses integrate Qlik on AWS, they are embracing advanced technology as well as an eco-responsible ethos.

3. Extending Global Impact: Qlik is making strides in addressing global challenges supporting entities like the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in tracking milestones towards the Paris Agreement and aiding the World Health Organisation (WHO) in global health security initiatives underscoring the magnitude of their global contribution.

Qlik is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner. This designation is a testament to the robust and integrated product offerings available, ensuring businesses have access to tools that align technology with sustainability objectives.