Socomec Energises Asia-Pacific with Innovative ‘Make in India’ UPS Solution

By Express Computer
Socomec proudly introduces the Delphys XL 1000 & 1200 kVA/KW UPS, engineered in Europe and manufactured in India, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the evolving data center needs in the Asia-Pacific region. Through continuous investments, Socomec has established robust manufacturing capabilities, creating employment opportunities and reinforcing its commitment to ‘Make in India,’ while maintaining global quality standards.

“India serves as a pivotal hub for Socomec’s strategic growth in the Asia-Pacific market. The manufacturing of our Delphys XL UPS solutions at our Gurgaon factory underlines our commitment to leveraging local talent and resources while delivering superior power solutions tailored for the Data Centre industry,” emphasised Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director of Socomec.

The Delphys XL UPS series, renowned for its 99.1% efficiency via Smart Conversion Mode, embodies Socomec’s commitment to sustainability and operational excellence. Its compact design optimises energy use, while cold-extractible power bricks reduce MTTR, crucial for minimising downtime in modern data centres. Advanced features ensure Genset stability during load variations, showcasing reliability. With fault-tolerant design offering double conversion mode redundancy up to 80% of the rated power, it’s a critical asset for Tier III & IV data centres, ensuring continuous power supply and mitigating disruptions.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Delphys XL UPS series, a testament to Socomec’s relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to serving the Asia-Pacific market. These solutions exemplify our dedication to empowering Data Centres with reliable, high-performance power solutions,” added Meenu.

Socomec remains steadfast in its commitment to India, with ambitious plans for further innovation and expansion aimed at meeting the evolving demands of the local market. This dedication fosters progress, sustainability, and technological advancements, strengthening the manufacturing ecosystem and delivering state-of-the-art solutions across diverse industries

