Qlik recognised with the customers' choice distinction for analytics and business intelligence platforms

Qlik recognised with the customers’ choice distinction for analytics and business intelligence platforms

Qlik announces its recognition as a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) Platforms.

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesises Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process.

Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” graphic are recognised with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers’ Choice badge. The recognised vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption. Qlik’s position in the top-right quadrant, we feel, highlights its ability to consistently deliver value to its customers.

“Receiving the Customers’ Choice distinction, we believe, reflects the trust our customers place in Qlik to help them achieve impactful business outcomes. For us, it also validates our focus on designing solutions that speak directly to their needs—enabling them to tackle complex challenges and leverage AI in a way that is both accessible and highly effective,” said Brendan Grady, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Qlik’s Analytics Business Unit.

Qlik’s ability to meet and exceed customer expectations is rooted in its intuitive platform. Customers highlight its ease of use, deployment flexibility, and intuitive analytics as key factors driving their success. These features enable organisations to break down data silos, uncover insights, and drive confident decision-making in a fast-paced, data-driven world.

