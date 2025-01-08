Keysight expands Novus portfolio with compact automotive software defined vehicle test solution

Express Computer

Keysight Technologies announces the expansion of its Novus portfolio with the Novus mini automotive. Keysight is expanding the capability of the Novus platform by offering a next-generation vehicle interface that includes 10BASE-T1S, and multi-gigabyte BASE-T1 support for 100 megabytes per second, 2.5 gigabits per second (Gbit/s), 5Gbit/s, and 10Gbit/s. Keysight’s SFP architecture provides a flexible platform to mix and match speeds for each port with modules plugging into existing cards rather than requiring a separate card, as many current test solutions necessitate.

As vehicles move to zonal architectures, connected devices are a critical operational component.  As a result, any system failures caused by connectivity and network issues can impact safety and potentially create life-threatening situations. To mitigate this risk, engineers must thoroughly test the conformance and performance of every system element before deploying them.

Key benefits of the Novus mini automotive platform include:

  • Streamlines testing – The combined solution offers both traffic generation and protocol testing on one platform. With both functions on a single platform, engineers can optimise the testing process, save time, and simplify workflows without requiring multiple tools. It also accelerates troubleshooting and facilitates efficient remediation of issues.
  • Helps lower costs and simplify wiring – Supports native automotive interfaces BASE-T1 and BASE-T1S that help lower costs and simplify wiring for automotive manufacturers, reducing the amount of required cabling and connectors. BASE-T1 and BASE-T1S offer a scalable and flexible single-pair Ethernet solution that can adapt to different vehicle models and configurations. These interfaces support higher data rates compared to traditional automotive communication protocols for faster, more efficient data transmission as vehicles become more connected.
  • Compact, quiet, and affordable – Features the smallest footprint in the industry with outstanding cost per port, and ultra-quiet, fan-less operation.
  • Validates layers 2-7 in complex automotive networks – Provides comprehensive performance and conformance testing that covers everything from data link and network protocols to transport, session, presentation, and application layers. Validating the interoperability of disparate components across layers is necessary in complex automotive networks where multiple systems must seamlessly work together.
  • Protects networks from unauthorised access – Supports full line rate and automated conformance testing for TSN 802.1AS 2011/2020, 802.1Qbv, 802.1Qav, 802.1CB, and 802.1Qci. The platform tests critical timing standards for automotive networking, as precise timing and synchronisation are crucial for the reliable and safe operation of ADAS and autonomous vehicle technologies. Standards like 802.1Qci help protect networks from unauthorised access and faulty or unsecured devices.

Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Network Test & Security Solutions, Keysight, said: “The Novus mini automotive provides real-world validation and automated conformance testing for the next generation of software-defined vehicles. Our customers must trust that their products consistently meet quality standards and comply with regulatory requirements to avoid costly fines and penalties. The Novus mini allows us to deliver this confident assurance with a compact, integrated network test solution that can keep pace with constant innovation.”

