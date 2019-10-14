Qualcomm announces e-learning platform to educate SMEs and startups on Intellectual Property

Qualcomm Incorporated in collaboration with the Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM) of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India and the Centre for Innovation, Intellectual Property and Competition (CIIPC) at National Law University Delhi (NLUD), today announced the launch of the L2Pro India IP e-learning Platform.

The L2Pro platform – designed to enable Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), university students, and startups in India to bring their innovations quickly to market – will aid in deeper understanding of the intellectual property (IP) domain, how to protect innovations with patents, use copyrights to protect software, develop trademarks, integrate IP considerations into company business models, and obtain value from research and development (R&D) efforts.

“Qualcomm invents the technologies that change the way people connect, compute, and communicate. We strongly believe in the importance of IP to foster innovation and entrepreneurship and enable technology ecosystems to thrive. The L2Pro India IP e-Learning Platform is a step forward in helping MSMEs and startups to protect their inventions and focus on bringing better products and services to the citizens of India. We are grateful for the support of the Department of for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India and National Law University Delhi in enabling implementation of this program,” said Alex Rogers, executive vice president and president, Qualcomm Technology Licensing. “We look forward to meeting incredibly talented inventors and supporting their vision of making India a digitally empowered nation.”

“We take immense pleasure in collaborating with Qualcomm and CIPAM, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to implement the L2Pro India IP e-Learning Platform. The objectives of this initiative resonate with our mission of imparting comprehensive knowledge that will help promote legal and ethical values. We look forward to working with Qualcomm and the Government of India in strengthening IP awareness in India,” said Prof. (Dr.) Ranbir Singh, founder Vice-Chancellor of National Law University, Delhi

The L2Pro India IP e-Learning Platform will have 11 modules for three different levels:. basic, intermediate, and advanced. Each module comprises e-text for understanding concepts, short animated videos of the concepts, links to additional resources on the subject and quizzes for assessment and grading the learner’s knowledge and understanding of the subject. Learners can access the platform through desktops, mobile browsers and a mobile app, and will be provided with joint e-certificates by CIPAM, NLUD and Qualcomm on successful completion of the e-learning modules.

Previously, Qualcomm collaborated with DPIIT to develop an animation movie to train school students on the fundamentals of IP. This was launched by the Minister for Commerce and Industry on March 8th, 2019 and is now being widely used by CIPAM in their various training and outreach activities.

Qualcomm, through its Qualcomm Wireless Reach initiative, has previously implemented similar programs in Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and France. The L2Pro India IP e-Learning Platform has benefitted greatly from the close collaboration with the respective IP organizations and public research institutions in these countries.

