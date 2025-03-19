Quest Global in collaboration with Nasscom Foundation announces the “skilling & employability initiative for underserved women students”

Quest Global announced the ‘Skilling & Employability for Underserved Women’ initiative in partnership with the Nasscom Foundation. This forward–thinking Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative is designed to equip 100 female students from economically challenged sections of society with advanced understanding and skills in emerging technologies.

‘Skilling & Employability for Underserved Women Students’ is a targeted and comprehensive program that will impart education and working knowledge to 100 final year, engineering students in the technology domains of Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, and Network Security. In a hybrid model, the students are encouraged to combine theoretical knowledge with practical application to gain industry-relevant skills and promote their employability in corporate India. To ensure industry standards are met, upon completion, candidates will be certified by the NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) or Future Skills Prime SSC (Sector Skill Council). As a part of this initiative, students will also be provided with employability opportunities by the Nasscom Foundation.

“Quest Global strives to be both a force for growth and a force for good by looking beyond engineering excellence to provide sustainable, positive societal impact. This initiative in partnership with the Nasscom Foundation aligns with our mission to create a more diverse and equitable workforce in the industry. We are happy to support talented and deserving women from underserved communities gain the skills required to enter the workforce of today” said Yumi Clevenger Lee, Chief Strategy Officer, Quest Global.

Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation said, “Though women account for 50% of graduates in India, they remain vastly underrepresented in the workforce. While India has made remarkable progress, the journey towards gender equality is still work in progress. Empowering women isn’t just a necessity but a catalyst for national growth. Our collaboration with Quest Global is a small step towards that direction, where we are equipping 100 marginalised women with relevant IT skills and creating pathways for them to thrive in the tech workforce, driving a more inclusive and diverse industry.”

This program demonstrates how companies can collaborate to create opportunities that address gender disparity in a rapidly evolving technology ecosystem. Quest Global will continue to be committed to promoting diversity and inclusiveness in the modern-day engineering workforce.