IDFC FIRST Bank launches ACE feature on the mobile banking app to empower investors with smart investments in mutual funds

IDFC FIRST Bank has unveiled Ace Feature on its premium Mobile Banking App, that provides relevant insights and tools to allow investors make an informed Mutual Fund investment decision. This feature aims to empower an individual with ‘do-it-yourself’ investing, digitally.

The ACE Feature on the IDFC FIRST Bank app provides rich and useful details on more than 2500 Mutual Funds in India. Investors can browse  through various fund categories (like Equity, Debt, Tax-Saving, Hybrid, and Index funds) and choose the right need-based fund to build a diversified portfolio.

IDFC FIRST Bank Customers can also access detailed information – like historical fund performance (1Y, 3Y & 5Y), holding patterns (by sectors, companies, and market cap), and expert ratings on each fund (Morningstar Rating).

This feature provides premium experience to the investor by combining  information about the fund available publicly, insights and easy investing customer journey.

  • There are over 2,500 mutual funds in India; how does a customer choose? Ace feature simplifies investment by providing relevant details to help select top performing funds.
  • What are the companies invested in each MF? What are the sectors your MF has invested in? Simply click to know.
  • Senior Citizen Assistance Special feature that automatically selects ‘Conservative’ funds with lower risks based on the typical risk appetite for Senior Citizens, ensuring enhanced safety while investing. Senior Citizens can select other funds by choice.
  • Goal-based MF investing for key life stages and events like retirement planning, wedding, etc. by access to investing tools.
  • Customers can now link their external mutual funds through eCAS (electronic Consolidated Account Statement) service for mutual funds to get a consolidated view of their MF holdings without switching multiple APPs

Mr. Ashish Anchaliya, Chief Product Officer, Digital Banking, IDFC FIRST Bank said “We know that investing can feel overwhelming, and making the right investment can be a challenge, especially with over 2,500 mutual funds to choose from. That’s why we created the Ace feature with tools and insights that provides relevant information at a single place. With just a few taps, you can select  funds that you want to invest in with confidence and ease.”

