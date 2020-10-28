Quick Heal Technologies strengthens India R&D leadership team

Read Article

Home-grown cybersecurity solutions company Quick Heal Technologies on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjay Agrawal and Bibhuti Kar as its Chief Product Officer and Head of Research and Development, respectively.

The new appointments are in line with the company’s strategy to accelerate product innovation and drive expansion of next-generation enterprise security solutions under the “Seqrite” brand.

In his role, Agrawal will be responsible for driving the overall product vision and strategy in line with market expectations, while Kar will drive the company’s development efforts leading a team of talented engineering professionals and security researchers.

“The addition of Sanjay and Bibhuti will further accelerate our efforts to strengthen our enterprise security business,” Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies, said in a statement.

“We are certain that they will add significant value to Quick Heal Technologies as we continue to innovate and deliver world-class security products and solutions in sync with the ever-evolving and dynamic market expectations,” Katkar added.

Agrawal is an entrepreneurial engineering and product leader with over two decades of experience.

He has served several high-performing roles, including Vice President of Engineering Application and Security at ColorTokens and Director of Engineering at Cisco.

Kar brings with him over two-and-a-half decades of experience in the global high-tech industry.

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur), Kar held several prestigious roles in leading technology companies like Cisco, Bell Northern Research and Sophos before joining Quick Heal Technologies.

Quick Heal Technologies earlier this month said that during the lockdown, it digitally onboarded over 150 employees across domains, including R&D and security labs.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]