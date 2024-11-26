Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Readywire prepares automotive dealerships for new year surge

Readywire prepares automotive dealerships for new year surge

News
By Express Computer
0 10

Readywire has announced that its AI-driven cloud-based ERP solution is not only transforming the way automotive dealerships manage their operations year-round but also equipping them for peak periods, such as year-end and Beginning surges. With its affordable AI-driven platform, Readywire empowers dealerships to handle increased enquiries and transactions seamlessly, ensuring efficient and streamlined operations during both regular business and high-demand periods.

As dealerships prepare for significant increases in customer walk-ins, inquiries, and transactions during peak periods, many face challenges due to manual processes and disconnected systems. These limitations often lead to missed inquiries; longer wait times for test drives, and errors in promotional offers, resulting in lost sales and customer dissatisfaction.

Readywire’s AI-driven cloud ERP addresses these challenges with a comprehensive solution. Its automated inquiry tracking system ensures every lead is meticulously followed up, significantly reducing the risk of missed sales opportunities. The platform also features automated test drive scheduling, enabling dealerships to manage heightened demand without overwhelming staff and ensuring smooth customer experiences. Additionally, real-time tracking and updating of discounts and promotions eliminate errors, providing sales teams with the most current information to assist customers effectively.

“Peak season is a critical time for dealerships,” said Viren Choudary, Founder & CEO of Readywire. “With Readywire’s platform, dealerships can streamline operations, meet customer demand, and turn operational challenges into growth opportunities.”

Readywire remains committed to enhancing dealership operations, promoting superior customer experiences, and ensuring compliance with data protection regulations, making it a vital partner for automotive dealerships navigating the complexities of peak periods.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image