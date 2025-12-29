Refurbishing IT assets to extend the asset lifecycle and support ESG

By Ravi Kumar Neeladri, Chief Executive Office & Director, Blue Planet E-waste Solutions

In this era driven by technology and rapid digitalisation, the growing volume of hardware deployment and constant upgradation also means more IT dump in landfills at the end of the lifecycle and increased pressure on the environment. Laptops, servers, networking equipment, mobile devices, and other assets are often replaced with new ones to stay competitive and operationally efficient.

Amid the mounting IT waste, refurbishing assets offers a practical and measurable strategy to address these challenges. Refurbishing to maximise the usable life of IT assets is a necessity of the present and future. It is beneficial for the enterprise as well as the environment, which is driving growth in the refurbishing market. A MarketsandMarkets report details that the global enterprise asset management market is projected to grow from USD 5.87 billion in 2025 to USD 9.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.0% during this period.

Refurbishing to extend the IT lifecycle

Refurbishing provides an opportunity to increase the lifespan of a technological asset by restoring an existing system to a functional and efficient state. Through comprehensive evaluation, cleaning, repair, and upgrading of various components, the system’s lifespan is extended, its performance optimised, and its compatibility with new requirements ensured—all at a fraction of the cost of replacing it entirely. These single and simple initiatives can reduce the IT budget significantly and minimise the operational burden of frequent device replacements.

This process can extend an asset’s life by an additional 24 to 36 months, delaying tonnes of IT waste that would otherwise be discarded when the machine reaches the end of its usable life. In sectors with high machine turnover, such as healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and IT/ITES, this extension not only reduces waste but also decreases the demand for manufacturing new products, promoting the circular economy. Refurbished devices cost 70% to 80% less than new products, while the performance of the device is like new, providing employees with high-quality devices at a fraction of the cost without compromising productivity.

Service providers following global compliance standards ensure quality control, provide certification confirming that refurbished systems meet all safety and operational requirements, and offer a warranty on the refurbishment work.

They also prioritise secure data sanitisation and complete traceability of IT assets, which are essential for building enterprise trust and meeting regulatory requirements. When carried out in line with Global Refurbishment Standards, each product undergoes rigorous testing, component validation, and quality assurance processes to guarantee a consistent user experience and enterprise-grade reliability.

Refurbishing to meet sustainability goals

The benefits of refurbishing IT assets are not limited to cost savings and improved performance. It also helps companies achieve ESG goals by reducing electronic waste, lowering carbon emissions, and promoting sustainable resource use.

Every device refurbished means less material extraction, reduced production, minimised waste, and lower exposure to hazardous materials—which together translate to lower emissions and reduced environmental impact. Additionally, OEM-certified refurbishment standards provide widely accepted certification, strengthening transparency and credibility in companies’ ESG disclosures.

As digital transformation deepens, the demand for technology is only going to surge, along with the pressure to manage it efficiently. By extending the asset lifecycle, companies can achieve long-term goals such as reducing IT costs, prolonging asset life, realising measurable sustainability gains, and supporting ESG reporting with verifiable data. Looking ahead, the demand for refurbishment is expected to increase, with conglomerates with a global presence leading the way, and organisations need to be prepared to cater to them.