Remote Working: How Is Edelweiss Coping Up?

Edelweiss has always been a progressive and socially responsible organization, going beyond profitability to align with societal causes. We have always been conscious of the fact that sustainable and responsible growth is the only acceptable model for business.

As a leading organization in Indian financial services, we are in the unique position to positively influence or reinforce responsible governance – be it as a business or as an employer. Thus, considering the current environment, Edelweiss has taken several proactive and timely steps to mitigate the threat and spread of COVID 19.

Work from Home:

As the next two weeks are critical in containing the spread of the virus, our employees have been asked to work from home .

. Our Business Continuity Plan has been adequately tested for readiness and as an organisation, we are ready to go remotely live from 16th March 2020, for the effective deployment of all employees being equipped to work from home.

Client Servicing

Client Servicing remains the core of our business ethos and in these uncertain times, continues to remain priority. Edelweiss has undertaken the necessary business continuity steps to mitigate any disruption that may occur in the coming weeks. We are well placed to ensure that our support and delivery for clients’ unique requirements, will continue at the highest standards.

We are in constant communication with all clients via email, Edelweiss websites and social handles to assure them of –

Our proactive precautions to contain the virus

The safety of our employees to avoid any disruption of client activities

Data Security measures in light of employees working from home

Using remote/digital channels to minimise physical contact and ensure containment

Tips on remaining safe and minimising spread

Technology

Over 9000 Edelweiss employees are now working from home and using Microsoft Teams for meetings, discussion etc.

Calls through teams have increased from 10 to over 1000 calls.

Travel Advisory:

o All Edelweiss employees have been asked to restrict International and Domestic travel, both for official and personal reasons, unless there is a dire exigency.

o It has been made mandatory for all employees to report all travel history (domestic and International) for themselves and any of their family members.

o For those who have travelled or been in contact with any person recently travelling from affected locations, self-quarantine has been made mandatory.

o In case of any exigency requiring an employee to travel, they will self-quarantine for 14 days.

Hygiene:

o Our cafeterias are open for food services. However, employees will not be allowed to sit or gather in large groups, thereby enforcing social distancing.

o All our Mumbai premises have been deep sanitised over the weekend of 14th March 2020. For other branches, especially in affected cities, a schedule is being prepared and shared by our Incident Services Team for sanitisation.

o All offices in Mumbai are equipped with non-contact thermal checks at entry. These checks will be performed on all guests, employees or third-party staff entering our office premises.

o Anyone with flu like symptoms will be refrained from entering the premise and would be advised to visit their doctor.

o All visitors are being advised to sanitize their hands thoroughly before proceeding further within any Edelweiss building/office premise. Additional sanitizer bottles are provided at every entry point and monitored by the security/receptionist.

o Edelweiss has procured over 5000 masks for the safety of our ground personnel

Meetings & Large group gatherings:

o In order to ensure social distancing, face to face meetings and gatherings, whether internal or external, have been limited / restricted, until further notice. Teams will be in touch with each other and relevant stakeholders through effective use of technology and active adoption of digital tools being made available.

o When scheduling meetings with external visitors, employees are requested to inform visitors of precautionary protocols initiated by Edelweiss – temperature checks, hand sanitization and declaration of travel.

o If any guest has recently visited any infected country/city in the past 15 days, they will be denied entry onto the premises and the meeting will be rescheduled via digital channels or to a later date.

Reporting:

o If any employee develops any symptom of COVID-19, they have been advised to immediately report the same to their manager and HR team member, for appropriate precautions and further advice.

