Remote working may become common in organisations: Annie Weckesser, Chief Marketing and People Officer, Uniphore

By Annie Weckesser, Chief Marketing and People Officer, Uniphore

Uniphore is a global organization and getting used to the new mode of working – whether it’s in U.S., India, Singapore or Japan, there are challenges on data bandwidth at home which results in productivity/time lag on product support.

Due to low bandwidth at times audio video connection would be patchy. In India, not every employee has full power back up at homes and longer duration power cuts does pose challenges. We have attempted to make the best of these challenges with sharing tips with our employees on how to effectively work from home and encouraged collaboration tools.

Employees use VPN to business software. We are providing reimbursements for data connectivity during this period. Employees have been provided video conference and collaboration tools for business. And for new joiners we have scheduled virtual onboardings and inductions.

Lessons learnt

Many of our leaders have lived through previous crisis. Be calm, don’t panic. Communicate and connect more often with teams, I cannot stress this point enough. Share your plans and how decisions are being made. Paint the picture or vision of 12-18 months from now.

No crisis goes to waste – in fact new businesses and methods of doing business are created because they are times when we need to innovate, change, think different, build capabilities and convert the challenges and crisis into an opportunity.

Once things improve and return to “normal,” remote working may become common in the organizations who have made better systems, practices and tools to be equally effective and productive while working remotely.

Our focus for example is bringing AI and automation to the contact center and approximately 30% of the contact agents that are currently working remotely, could continue to do so after this ends.

