RFPIO Named Best Relationship for RFP Enterprise Software for Fall G2 Grid

RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has once again cemented its leadership in the response management industry with top honors from G2 across multiple categories for fall 2022. RFPIO was honored with 15 total badges, including 13 in leadership across the RFP, Document Generation, Proposal, and Vendor Security and Assessment fields.

The G2 grid recognizes top software products in several categories. Winners are selected based on market presence and satisfaction scores from customer reviews. RFPIO was once again recognized as a leader in all RFP categories, including Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business, showcasing how the company’s platform supports all types of organizations. In addition, the company was also recognized for the second consecutive quarter for its commitment to customer experience and feedback and was named “Best Relationship for RFP Enterprise Software.”

“In the B2B industry, game-changing innovation needs to also be supported by a strong customer experience,” said Ganesh Sankar, CEO, and co-founder of RFPIO. “RFPIO goes above and beyond to not only learn about a company’s needs and provide solutions to meet those needs, but our 24/7 support is unmatched in the industry. Our team of experts ensures seamless onboarding and consistent support to help organizations reach their full potential.”

RFPIO also expanded its presence globally and was recognized on the India Grid for Proposal Software for the first time in the company’s history.

