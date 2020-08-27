RHA Technologies launches tech co-founder outsourcing initiative

Read Article

RHA Technologies today announced the launch of the unique trust dependent outsourced tech co-founder offering for startups and SMEs. RHA Technologies has already signed two startups under this initiative giving credence to the business need in the market for tech co-founders. Tech co-founder outsourcing helps these startups complete their founding team thus aiding in product innovation, development, customer relationship management and importantly organisation valuation.

According to Harvard Business Review, companies that are equipped with both business and technical skills are disproportionately more likely to introduce new-to-the market innovations than firms that have only one of these skills.A recent survey by RHA Technologies with 20 startups showed that Founders believe that Go-to-market and MVP are severely impacted with delays and product quality issues in the absence of a tech co-founder.

“Tech Co-founder is one of the most critical and difficult elements to integrate in the founding structure of startups. They provide a unique set of commitment, experience, vision, relationship and skills inputs that cannot be trusted or expected from a CTO,” said Arun Meena, Founder and CEO, RHA Technologies.

“Many of the technology competitive issues that non-tech founders struggle with, become springboards with the presence of a trusted and qualified tech co-founder. The result is better valuation, easier funding and faster business success. This is the advantage RHA Technologies brings to all start-ups and SMEs,” he added.

