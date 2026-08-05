RiskProfiler launches AI-powered threat investigation capability

RiskProfiler has launched KnyX Autonomous Investigations, an AI-powered capability designed to help organisations automate the investigation, validation and response to external cyber threats.

The new feature, which is being showcased at Black Hat USA and DEF CON 34, is designed to automate workflows covering threat investigation, verdict generation and policy-based remediation while maintaining governance through customer-defined controls.

According to the company, KnyX uses AI agents to investigate threats such as leaked credentials, phishing websites, look-alike and typosquatted domains, vendor breach claims and external threat intelligence feeds. The platform generates evidence-backed verdicts and can automatically execute remediation actions where permitted by organisational policies.

RiskProfiler said each investigation follows structured, deterministic workflows and maintains a complete audit trail, including evidence, execution history and agent versions, to support governance and compliance requirements.

At launch, the platform includes autonomous agents for leaked credential investigations, password resets, phishing-page analysis, domain investigations, vendor breach validation and threat intelligence prioritisation.

“Security teams do not lack detection tools. What they are increasingly drowning in is triage, with the same manual investigations being repeated thousands of times every week,” said Setu Parimi, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of RiskProfiler.

“KnyX is the first thing that let me turn it on one action at a time, with a policy and an audit trail behind every move,” said Kamran Siddique, Chief Information Security Officer at Steve Madden.