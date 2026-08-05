TCC Concept plans 60 MW data centre campus in Pune

TCC Concept Limited has announced plans to expand its data centre business through the proposed development of a 60 MW data centre campus at Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjewadi, Pune.

The company said its wholly owned subsidiary, NES Data Private Limited, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to acquire land for the project, subject to due diligence, definitive agreements and regulatory approvals.

The proposed facility will build on TCC’s existing 4 MW enterprise data centre in Pune and forms part of the company’s strategy to achieve an aggregate 100 MW data centre capacity over the medium term.

According to the company, the campus will be developed in phases and is intended to serve demand from cloud providers, AI companies, enterprise customers, financial institutions and government organisations. The site was selected for its power availability, fibre connectivity and proximity to technology companies.

“The proposed development of a 60 MW data centre campus represents the next phase of our growth journey and a significant milestone towards our medium-term objective of building an aggregate data centre capacity of 100 MW,” said Umesh Sahay, Chairman and Managing Director of TCC Concept Limited.