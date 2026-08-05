ServiceNow launches unified AI-driven security platform

ServiceNow has unveiled Autonomous Security, a unified security platform that combines six AI-powered security solutions designed to help organisations prevent, detect and remediate cyber risks through automated workflows.

The platform integrates capabilities across exposure management, vulnerability detection, cyber-physical security, identity and access management, incident response, and cyber risk and compliance. ServiceNow said the offering is built to help enterprises manage growing security risks associated with AI agents, machine identities and increasingly complex IT environments.

According to the company, the platform introduces AI Specialists that automate security tasks such as vulnerability remediation, incident investigation and compliance monitoring. Among the new capabilities is the Vulnerability Resolution AI Specialist, which automates vulnerability triage and low-risk patch deployment.

ServiceNow also announced enhancements across application security, external attack surface management, operational technology (OT) security, AI agent identity governance and continuous compliance monitoring. The platform supports regulatory frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS and HIPAA.

The company said the platform builds on technologies from its acquisitions of Armis and Veza, providing unified visibility into enterprise assets, identities and connected devices.

“Organisations need autonomous security and governance that matches the scale, velocity and unpredictability of the threats coming,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cybersecurity and Risk, ServiceNow.