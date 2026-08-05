Tenable expands AI security coverage across major AI platforms

Tenable has expanded the AI security capabilities of its Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, adding support for Google Gemini and extending visibility across major large language models (LLMs), AI development tools and Model Context Protocol (MCP) deployments.

The company said Tenable One AI Exposure now supports Google Gemini alongside Anthropic Claude, OpenAI ChatGPT Enterprise and Microsoft Co-pilot, while also providing discovery of AI-native integrated development environments (IDEs), including Cursor, Windsurf and Trae, as well as AI-enabled browser extensions.

According to Tenable, the enhanced platform helps organisations identify authorised and shadow AI deployments, enforce AI usage policies and automate remediation through integrations with tools such as Jira and ServiceNow.

Tenable also disclosed that it identified 457 million AI-related security issues across more than 7,000 organisations, averaging 62,000 AI exposures per organisation over a 30-day period.

“The massive volume of AI exposures confirms the operational reality that authorised and unauthorised AI is deployed faster than security teams can govern it,” said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer at Tenable.