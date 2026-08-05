Infosys expands IT transformation partnership with Metsä Group

Infosys has expanded its long-standing partnership with Metsä Group under a multi-year agreement to modernise the Finnish company’s IT operations and introduce AI-driven service management across its global business.

As part of the engagement, Infosys will manage application services, cloud operations, workplace services, service desk functions and IT/OT support across Metsä Group’s mills and office locations. The initiative aims to consolidate the company’s IT landscape into a more unified and AI-ready operating model.

The transformation will be powered by Infosys Topaz Fabric, the company’s agentic AI services platform, which will be used to automate IT operations, improve service delivery, accelerate issue resolution and support cost optimisation.

Infosys said the expanded engagement is intended to help Metsä Group improve operational efficiency while laying the foundation for greater use of automation, generative AI and data-driven IT management.

“This engagement marks a new chapter in Metsä’s long-standing collaboration with Infosys, as we simplify and transform our IT sourcing model to meet the efficiency demands of today’s business environment,” said Kristiina Lammila, Chief Information Officer of Metsä Group.

“Infosys brings deep manufacturing sector expertise and a proven AI-first approach, with Infosys Topaz Fabric driving intelligent, agentic operations at the heart of this engagement,” said Ruchir Budhwar, Executive Vice President and Industry Head, Europe, Manufacturing, Infosys.