AdaniConneX, DE-CIX India establish interconnection hub at Chennai data centre

AdaniConneX has partnered with DE-CIX India to establish a new point of presence (PoP) at its Chennai 1 data centre in Tamil Nadu, expanding interconnection infrastructure for enterprises, cloud providers and telecom operators.

The new deployment will provide customers at the Chennai facility with direct access to DE-CIX India’s internet exchange, cloud connectivity and enterprise networking services, enabling lower-latency data exchange and improved network performance.

The companies said the partnership is intended to support growing demand for cloud services, data localisation and data-intensive applications as Chennai strengthens its position as a major digital infrastructure hub. Home to multiple international subsea cable landing stations, the city plays a key role in connecting India to global internet networks.

According to DE-CIX India, the Chennai PoP extends its national interconnection ecosystem, allowing customers to connect with more than 600 networks, including telecom operators, internet service providers, cloud providers and content platforms.

The companies also said they plan to explore expanding interconnection capabilities to additional AdaniConneX campuses across India.

“Building data centres is only part of the equation; they must also be seamlessly connected to the networks, cloud platforms and businesses that rely on them,” said Jeyakumar Janakaraj, Chief Executive Officer of AdaniConneX.

“By extending our interconnection platform to Chennai 1, we are enabling enterprises, cloud providers and networks to access a resilient and scalable ecosystem,” said Sudhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer of DE-CIX India.