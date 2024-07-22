Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Rittal and Eplan celebrate the grand opening of new Bangalore sales office

Rittal and Eplan celebrate the grand opening of new Bangalore sales office

News
By Express Computer
0 145

Rittal along with Eplan are delighted to announce the official inauguration of our new sales office in Bangalore, India. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing enhanced proximity and unrivalled support to our valued customers.

A new era of customer proximity

The inauguration, held on July 17, 2024, reflects Rittal and Eplan’s dedication to strengthening customer relationships and delivering superior services. The new office, strategically located in the heart of Bangalore(Hebbal), a hub for technology and innovation, will act as a pivotal point for sales and support operations, ensuring faster response times, enhanced local engagement, and a more personalised experience for our customers.

Enhancing accessibility and service

Mr. Mathew Jacob Vice President – Sales of Rittal Pvt Ltd India and Umesh Pai -Managing Director –  EPLAN Software & Services Pvt.Ltd., India are thrilled to launch our new sales office in Bangalore,. This move is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers’ success. By relocating closer to our customers, we are not only reducing geographical barriers but also paving the way for more effective collaboration and tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of the market.”

Expanding services and solutions

The new office will house a team of dedicated sales and support professionals, fully equipped to offer immediate assistance and expert guidance. Rittal and Eplan, plan to host regular workshops, training sessions, and customer meet-ups to foster knowledge exchange and community building within the industry.

A commitment to the future

The relocation to Brigade Triumph – Hebbal is not merely a geographical move but a strategic investment in Rittal and Eplan’s future growth and innovation. By deepening our roots in the Bangalore market, we are better positioned to respond to evolving customer needs and market trends, ensuring we remain at the forefront of our industry.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image