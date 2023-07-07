Roche collaborates with ZS to set up dedicated center in Chennai

Roche a renowned biopharmaceutical company and ZS – a global management consulting and technology firm announced the inauguration of a Business Operations Center for Advanced Analytics and Business Insights in Chennai. This center will consolidate existing data and analytics business operations services of all Roche Pharma affiliates in one place.

This dedicated Roche ZS center will initially have a workforce of 50+ which could expand to 100+ in the coming year. The center brings together many capabilities such as business data operations, data quality management, global analytical product support and other ad hoc services. The center’s vision is to drive data and analytics needs of Roche affiliates across the globe.

Roche has enjoyed a strong partnership with ZS for more than 25 years. ZS is supporting Roche globally across a broad spectrum of capabilities including technology, consulting, analytics and operations.

To mark the inauguration, V Simpson Emmanuel, MD & CEO of Roche Pharma India commented; “Data and analytics assets are the foundation of Roche’s digital strategy and the setting up of this center forms the backbone to enable this. Roche is proud to partner with ZS to set up this state-of-the-art ODC in Chennai. This investment further deepens our commitment to India as an ever-growing market. Chennai with its abundance of skilled workforce and home to world class IT institutions is emerging as an important hub for data and analytics services to the world. This center aims to make Roche globally stronger in its adoption of its data analytics assets.”

“I thank Roche, ZS who recognise the value of the Human Resources that the TN state has to offer and establish their global capability Centers in Chennai. We have R&D policies that support initiatives of such nature. We have an opportunity to provide incentives to various organisations to help develop the required skill sets for high value services ” stated Shri Thiru Krishnan (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department Government of Tamil Nadu.

“At ZS, we believe in client-centricity and live by our values each day to deliver impact through our innovation and services. Strengthening our long-term partnership with Roche, we are setting up a dedicated offshore development center in Chennai. This unique opportunity allows for ZS and Roche to create meaningful impact working side by side to improve the global healthcare ecosystem,” says Mohit Sood, regional managing principal at ZS.

Karthikeyan Chidambaram, Global Head of Data Assets Management, GPS added “We power strategic decision making across the lifecycle, enabling personalized customer engagement, using dynamic insights and advanced analytics. YODAc will be the nerve center, powering the mission with key data science and business services, along with advanced analytics, converting information into actionable insights. Considering the abundance of talent along with the deep domain and technical expertise from ZS, this center will continue to shine in the years to come, making a huge difference in making the customer experience as meaningful as our science.”