Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Roche collaborates with ZS to set up dedicated center in Chennai

Roche collaborates with ZS to set up dedicated center in Chennai

News
By Express Computer
0 7

Roche a renowned biopharmaceutical company and ZS – a global management consulting and technology firm announced the inauguration of a Business Operations Center for Advanced Analytics and Business Insights in Chennai. This center will consolidate existing data and analytics business operations services of all Roche Pharma affiliates in one place.

This dedicated Roche ZS center will initially have a workforce of 50+ which could expand to 100+ in the coming year. The center brings together many capabilities such as business data operations, data quality management, global analytical product support and other ad hoc services. The center’s vision is to drive data and analytics needs of Roche affiliates across the globe.

Roche has enjoyed a strong partnership with ZS for more than 25 years. ZS is supporting Roche globally across a broad spectrum of capabilities including technology, consulting, analytics and operations.

To mark the inauguration, V Simpson Emmanuel, MD & CEO of Roche Pharma India commented; “Data and analytics assets are the foundation of Roche’s digital strategy and the setting up of this center forms the backbone to enable this. Roche is proud to partner with ZS to set up this state-of-the-art ODC in Chennai. This investment further deepens our commitment to India as an ever-growing market. Chennai with its abundance of skilled workforce and home to world class IT institutions is emerging as an important hub for data and analytics services to the world. This center aims to make Roche globally stronger in its adoption of its data analytics assets.”

“I thank Roche, ZS who recognise the value of the Human Resources that the TN state has to offer and establish their global capability Centers in Chennai. We have R&D policies that support initiatives of such nature. We have an opportunity to provide incentives to various organisations to help develop the required skill sets for high value services ” stated Shri Thiru Krishnan (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department Government of Tamil Nadu.

“At ZS, we believe in client-centricity and live by our values each day to deliver impact through our innovation and services. Strengthening our long-term partnership with Roche, we are setting up a dedicated offshore development center in Chennai.  This unique opportunity allows for ZS and Roche to create meaningful impact working side by side to improve the global healthcare ecosystem,” says Mohit Sood, regional managing principal at ZS.

Karthikeyan Chidambaram, Global Head of Data Assets Management, GPS added “We power strategic decision making across the lifecycle, enabling personalized customer engagement, using dynamic insights and advanced analytics. YODAc will be the nerve center, powering the mission with key data science and business services, along with advanced analytics, converting information into actionable insights. Considering the abundance of talent along with the deep domain and technical expertise from ZS, this center will continue to shine in the years to come, making a huge difference in making the customer experience as meaningful as our science.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image