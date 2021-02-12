Route Mobile appoints Vikram Shanbhag as Executive VP, Americas

Read Article

Cloud communication service provider Route Mobile Limited on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vikram Shanbhag as Executive Vice President – Americas.

Shanbhag will be responsible for market development and acquisition of new customers in the Americas, the company said in a statement.

“We are very optimistic about our opportunities in the Americas market and Shanbhag’s experience with big-tech companies, cloud communication, and telecom players will help power our businesses into newer markets and segments,” said Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director, and Group CEO, Route Mobile.

Established in 2004, Route Mobile caters to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO).

Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has a global presence in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America.

Shanbhag has enabled established companies such as AT&T Bell Labs, Covansys and Coriant, and start-ups such as Trilogy and FixStream, in achieving growth through product innovation, market expansion, operational excellence and key acquisitions.

“With the organisation’s renewed commitment to building a strong presence in the region, I am confident of meeting our growth objectives and be an enabler to Route Mobile’s vision of helping enterprises to simplify communications and deliver enhanced customer experiences,” said Shanbhag.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]computeronline.com